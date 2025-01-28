Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel , with a staggering $21.9B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-averagestatistics including a strong 2.05% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Automatic Data Processing Inc., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Automatic Data Processing Inc. is $6.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ADP, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

