Why Autoliv Stock Rocked the Market on Friday

Key Points

It zoomed past analyst estimates for both sales and profitability.

It continues to benefit from increased safety emphasis in a very large market.

10 stocks we like better than Autoliv ›

Trading in Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) stock was lively on the last business day of the week, which was to the stock's benefit. After reporting first-quarter results that convincingly topped analyst estimates, investors piled into the vehicle safety systems manufacturer's shares to send them to a gain of almost 7% that trading session.

Hitting the accelerator

In its inaugural quarter of 2026, Autoliv's net sales rose nearly 7% year over year to $2.75 billion (though this was less than 1% on an organic basis). The company's net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) fell by 8% to $154 million ($2.05 per share).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Those headline figures compared very well to the consensus analyst estimates. On average, pundits tracking Autoliv stock were expecting net sales of $2.61 billion and non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of only $1.91 per share.

The company's performance exceeded not only the expectations of prognosticators but also its own management. It pointed to strong growth in key Asian nations such as China and India as a key reason for this, noting that the Indian market, in particular, is seeing increased emphasis on vehicle safety.

A continent full of potential

Autoliv also proffered guidance for its current (second) quarter and the entirety of 2026. For the latter period, it's expecting flat organic net sales growth, an adjusted operating margin of 10.5% to 11%, and operating cash flow of roughly $1.2 billion. It did not provide a bottom-line forecast.

Those projections aren't all that inspiring, but it feels to me as is the company might be underestimating its potential. Asia continues to be a large and busy area of growth, and that trend toward greater safety in crucial markets plays very well to its strengths. I think investors were right to buy into the stock on Friday.

Should you buy stock in Autoliv right now?

Before you buy stock in Autoliv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Autoliv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $581,304!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,215,992!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.