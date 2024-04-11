Why Atlassian Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of the collaboration-focused software company Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) were moving higher on an analyst rating upgrade this morning and broader tailwinds in the tech sector, as a weaker-than-expected producer price index reading cooled inflationary fears after the hot CPI report on Wednesday.

As a result, the stock finished Thursday's session up 4.8%.

This cloud has a silver lining

Barclays raised its rating on Atlassian from equal weight to overweight, citing its growth in its cloud segment. The analyst raised its price target from $235 to $275 and noted that Atlassian is seeing "healthier" growth as more enterprise customers have moved to its cloud platform as it's cut off support for its on-promise server product.

Barclays also said Atlassian's cloud momentum should earn the stock a higher multiple, and it's demonstrated improved revenue durability.

Atlassian stock is still down roughly 50% from its pandemic-era peak as, like a lot of software stocks, it soared during the pandemic's earlier stages.

Is Atlassian a buy?

Its valuation still looks pricey at a price-to-sales ratio of around 15, but the company did note the progress it's making in the cloud on its last earnings report. It said that the number of enterprise seats that have migrated to the cloud increased by seven times since it announced the end of support for the on-premise server segment.

Atlassian is still unprofitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, though the company is making progress on that front and could turn profitable within the next year.

While the company is making progress in the cloud, given its valuation and lack of GAAP profits, investors should temper their expectations for future growth from the stock unless top-line growth accelerates or it reaches profitability faster than expected.

Should you invest $1,000 in Atlassian right now?

Before you buy stock in Atlassian, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Atlassian wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.