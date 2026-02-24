Why Atlassian Stock Just Popped

Key Points

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill thinks it's time to buy Atlassian stock.

AI could be more of an opportunity than a threat for Atlassian.

10 stocks we like better than Atlassian ›

Is the Great Software Stock Slump of 2026 finally over?

IT specialist Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock has been on a pronounced downturn, losing 73% of its value over the last 52 weeks. This morning, however, shares of Atlassian bounced back brightly, surging 4.1% through 12:05 p.m. ET.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

You can thank the friendly analysts at Jefferies for that.

What Jefferies says about Atlassian

Analyst Brent Thill led a team of Jefferies analysts into the software sector wreckage this morning, "taking a fresh look at current levels considering both our new AI Risk Matrix and idiosyncratic fundamentals/catalysts," as StreetInsider.com reports. And what did Thill discover?

"Software will survive," because "business IP is embedded inside," is the analyst's conclusion. And one of the biggest winners from a rebound in software stocks will be Atlassian.

Although Thill admits that artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to generate software these days, he argues that "more AI-generated code = more need for IT collab," and that Atlassian is perfectly positioned to benefit from this. As the "fastest growing app name" that Jefferies covers, the analyst sees Atlassian growing 20% annually once things start shaking out in the IT sector -- and declares the stock a buy.

Is Atlassian stock a buy?

It's hard to argue with the numbers.

Priced at $18.9 billion in market capitalization, and with more cash than debt on its balance sheet, Atlassian generated just under $1.3 billion in positive free cash flow over the last 12 months. This works out to a price-to-free cash flow ratio of roughly 14.5x -- on a stock that most analysts predict will grow its profits better than 20% annually over the next five years.

Unless AI eats software entirely, that's a steal of a deal, folks. And it makes Atlassian stock a "buy."

Should you buy stock in Atlassian right now?

Before you buy stock in Atlassian, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Atlassian wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian and Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.