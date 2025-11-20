Why Astera Labs Stock Rocketed Higher Today

Key Points

BNP Paribas Exane set a bullish price target on Astera Labs stock.

Northland upgraded Astera Labs stock earlier this week.

When analysts wax bullishly about stocks, investors often sit up and take notice. That dynamic is playing out clearly today with Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB), a specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. With an analyst starting coverage on the AI stock and setting an auspicious price target, investors are finding sufficient reason to click the buy button.

As of 12:20 a.m. ET, shares of Astera Labs are up 4.3%, retreating from their earlier rise of 13.2%.

One analyst thinks Astera Labs stock is ready to soar

Initiating coverage on Astera Labs stock today, BNP Paribas Exane analyst Karl Ackerman assigned an outperform rating and set a $225 price target. According to thefly.com, Ackerman based his outlook on the belief that Astera Labs could benefit greatly as Amazon develops future generations of Trainium server systems over the next few years.

Based on AsteraLabs' shares closing at $142.01 yesterday, Ackerman's price target implies 58.4% upside.

In addition to BNP Paribas Exane taking a bullish view on Astera Labs stock, Northland has also espoused an optimistic outlook. Earlier this week, Northland analyst Gus Richard upgraded Astera Labs to outperform from market perform and set a $175 price target.

Is it too late for AI investors to pick up shares of Astera Labs?

While analysts have optimistic price targets for Astera Labs stock, it's essential to recognize that analysts often have shorter investment horizons than the long-term holding periods that The Motley Fool recommends. That being said, Astera Labs stands to benefit considerably from the burgeoning AI industry, and investors seeking a growth opportunity would be well-served to take a closer look at the stock.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.