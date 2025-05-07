Why Astera Labs Is Sinking Today

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) is heading lower Wednesday following the company's first-quarter earnings report yesterday. The connectivity tech specialist's share price was down 4.7% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The stock had been down as much as 11.2% earlier in the day.

Astera published its Q1 results after the market closed yesterday and reported sales and earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations. On the other hand, it looks like investors weren't satisfied with the company's forward guidance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Astera Labs sinks despite very strong growth in Q1

Astera Labs reported non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted earnings per share of $0.33 on sales of $159.4 million in Q1. For comparison, the average Wall Street analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share on sales of roughly $151.5 million. The company's sales surged approximately 144% compared to the prior-year period.

What's next for Astera Labs?

For the second quarter, Astera is guiding for sales to come in between $170 million and $175 million. At the midpoint of the guidance range, that would mean delivering sequential quarterly growth of 8.5%. Meanwhile, management is targeting an adjusted gross margin of 74% for the period.

At the same time, adjusted earnings per share are expected to come in between $0.32 and $0.33 -- roughly in line with last quarter. With the company's gross margin projected to hold steady, the company's earnings guidance suggests a significant uptick in operating expenses.

While some investors may have been looking for stronger sales or earnings guidance for the current quarter, Astera's Q1 report and targets for Q2 actually look quite strong. If you're considering building a position in the stock, today's pullback on a strong earnings report could be a worthwhile buying opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Astera Labs right now?

Before you buy stock in Astera Labs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Astera Labs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,546!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 893% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.