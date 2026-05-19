Why Astera Labs Shares Are Up So Much Today

Key Points

Astera Labs’ presentation at a major investor conference was a prime opportunity to tout some of the company’s newest data center networking solutions.

Wall Street also continues to raise its expectations of this tech name’s ticker.

Interested growth investors may be better served by diving in now despite the possibility of some near-term profit-taking.

10 stocks we like better than Astera Labs ›

Already rallying back from their late-March low, shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) hit a multi-month high today. Indeed, the stock's 16.5% gain as of 3:16 p.m. ET Tuesday puts it within sight of September's record high of $262.90.

The prompt for today's bullishness is two-fold. First, speaking at J.P. Morgan's annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, CEO Jitendra Mohan delivered a compelling presentation of the company's newest AI data center networking solutions. And second, analysts with Evercore ISI dramatically raised their target price on this technology stock this morning, citing growing demand for its products.

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Plenty for interested investors to latch onto

The company makes a great deal of data center hardware that mostly goes unnoticed, by the way, even though artificial intelligence data centers wouldn't function nearly as well without it. Networking switches, digital signal processors, memory controllers, and cable modules are all in its product portfolio, making it possible to interconnect a wall of computing processors supplied by higher-profile companies like Nvidia.

Make no mistake, though. While it has competitors, Astera has few peers capable of delivering the connectivity performance that modern AI data centers demand as well as it does. For instance, at this morning's investor conference hosted by J.P. Morgan, Mohan was able to explain in detail how the company's new X-Series of smart fabric switches is ideally suited to help tackle AI cluster computing work currently handled by a data center's GPUs.

The end result, of course, is better performance.

The timing of Evercore's raised price target is coincidental, being published before Mohan spoke this morning. Still, it's arguable that Evercore ISI anticipated a bullish response to the presentation, making a point of raising its price target on ALAB stock from $215 to $297 beforehand. That's 19% above the stock's present price, and now Wall Street's highest target for this ticker.

If you like it, don't worry about perfect timing

It's usually uncomfortable to step into a new position right after a stock's experienced a big one-day gain. And to be sure, Tuesday's jump may well spark some of the profit-taking that's been building for a while in the wake of this ticker's 150% run-up since early April.

This may be one of those cases, however, where the smart-money move is making sure you're in a position even if there's a chance of some near-term pushback. If you like this stock's upside potential and can stomach the continued volatility, the bigger long-term risk here is being on the sidelines rather than in a trade.

Should you buy stock in Astera Labs right now?

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.