Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Tumbled by Nearly 10% Today

Key Points A rival's splashy deal announced Monday still wasn't sitting well with investors.

This was compounded by an analyst's recommendation downgrade.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

A recommendation downgrade by an analyst made for a gloomy Tuesday for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS). Investing in the space telephony specialist felt like dialing a wrong number, as its share price swooned by almost 10% on the day. The bellwether S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) did far better, landing in the black with a 0.3% increase.

Deals in space

That change was made a day after AST was socked by news that Elon Musk-owned rival SpaceX is purchasing two blocks of 5G telephony spectrum from satellite company EchoStar for its Starlink phone service.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The person behind the downgrade is UBS pundit Chris Schoell, who reduced his AST recommendation to neutral from buy. He also sliced his price target to $43 per share from $62.

Not surprisingly, much of Schoell's new take on AST is based on the Starling/EchoStar deal. According to reports, the analyst wrote in his update that the arrangement gives a significant boost to AST's main competitor. It also comes at a time when AST is struggling to build out its satellite network.

Schoell doesn't feel as if this is a crushing defeat for AST. In his view, the company has good relationships with phone service carriers and advantageous technology, among other competitive advantages.

Estimates cut

Nevertheless, the analyst reduced his long-term estimates for AST. He now believes the company will book $3 billion in revenue in 2030, filtering down into earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.4 billion. Previously, he was modeling a respective $3.6 billion and $2.9 billion for that year.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,031,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.