Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

A big launch for AST SpaceMobile is only 10 days away.

AST is accelerating satellite production with factory expansion.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock jumped more than 30% this week, bringing its year-to-date returns to about 250%. This week's surge comes with a big satellite launch on the horizon.

As of late-morning Friday, AST shares were 32% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Next-generation satellite launch

AST SpaceMobile plans to be the leader in supplying satellite technology to bring broadband directly to cellphone users worldwide. The company's next-generation BlueBird 6 is scheduled to launch on Dec. 15. That satellite will underpin 10 times the data capacity compared to the first five Bluebird satellites.

With that upcoming launch, investors see a clear path to monetization and future profitability. That has some flocking into AST stock this week ahead of Bluebird 6. Beyond that launch, AST plans to conduct five orbital launches by the end of March 2026.

It has also recently announced that it will accelerate the production of its next-generation Bluebird satellite by expanding its manufacturing operations in both Florida and Texas. Management has stated that by the end of 2026, it plans to have launched as many as 60 total satellites, which would support continuous broadband coverage across the U.S.

With continuous coverage in sight, investors are jumping into this speculative stock, hoping consumers will take advantage of the direct-to-phone internet access. That has AST SpaceMobile stock soaring this week.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

