Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Soared This Week

Key Points AST SpaceMobile stock managed to march higher this week despite valuation pullbacks impacting speculative stocks.

Investors seemed to be happy about one of AST's acquisition moves.

AST has closed its $26 million all-stock acquisition of EllioSat.

Despite bearish trading for the broader market, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock managed to close out this week's trading with big gains. The company's share price rose 9% compared to where it stood at the end of the previous week's trading. Across the same stretch, the S&P 500 fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7%.

The stock market faced pressures this week as investors honed in on macroeconomic risk factors and the possibility that the market is generally richly valued at the moment. Even with these pressures, the anticipation that AST SpaceMobile would soon close a significant acquisition helped push the company's share price higher.

Acquisition anticipation helped push AST stock higher

AST SpaceMobile stock saw big gains early in this week's trading. While there weren't any immediate developments or news catalysts tied to the positive valuation moves, investors were likely betting that AST was on track to close its acquisition of EllioSat from CCUR Holdings.

AST then submitted an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, revealing that the deal had been completed. In exchange for ownership of EllioSat, AST SpaceMobile transferred $26 million worth of its common stock to CCUR as payment.

What's next for AST SpaceMobile?

With this week's gains, AST SpaceMobile stock is now up roughly 133% across 2025's trading. Meanwhile, the company is now valued at approximately 222 times this year's expected sales.

AST SpaceMobile has been landing some substantial new deals and partnerships and expanding its wireless spectrum licensing base. The acquisition of EllioSat has further expanded AST's S-Band spectrum, which will be an important long-term resource for the satellite communications company. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile's highly growth-dependent valuation means the company still has a lot to prove.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

