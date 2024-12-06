Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Soared Today

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock posted big gains in Friday's trading. The company's share price ended the day up 12.5% and had been up as much as 13.9% earlier in the daily session. The S&P 500 index closed out the day up roughly 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite index ended the day up 0.8%.

AST SpaceMobile stock gained ground today as investors reacted to President-elect Trump's selection of Jared Isaacman to head NASA. The pick has investors feeling even more bullish about the already red-hot space industry.

Trump's NASA pick pushes space stocks higher

On Thursday, president-elect Trump nominated Jared Isaacman to lead NASA under his incoming administration. Isaacman has accepted Trump's nomination and said that he foresees a "thriving space economy" and hopes to make major progress on spacefaring capabilities during his anticipated tenure at NASA.

Isaacman is a tech billionaire and the CEO of Shift4 Payments and has flown on two private space flights. He is also an associate of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The pick is being broadly interpreted as a sign that the Trump administration will be supportive of space commercialization efforts and that NASA will expand on its already strengthening relationships with private-sector service providers.

Is Musk's influence in the new Trump administration a risk for AST SpaceMobile?

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has already been becoming an increasingly central partner and service provider for NASA, and the tech executive is poised to have even greater influence under the incoming Trump administration. As a provider of satellite-based telecommunications services through its Starlink platform, SpaceX is a competitor of AST SpaceMobile. However, Musk's influence and the appointment of Jared Isaacman as head of NASA could actually wind up being a net benefit for AST.

There's room for more than one winner in the space-based telecom category, and increased space-commercialization efforts are likely to benefit early leaders in the category. While it's far too early to bake in major performance improvements due to the incoming presidential administration, new NASA leadership, and other politically adjacent factors, the overall operating backdrop appears to be shifting in ways that have the potential to be bullish catalysts for AST stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $889,004!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shift4 Payments and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.