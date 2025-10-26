Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Sank This Week

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile stock fell after the company announced plans for a new round of fundraising.

The company could wind up issuing up to $1 billion in new convertible debt notes.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock lost ground over the last week of trading even though the broader market saw bullish momentum. The satellite communications company's share price ended the week's session down 11.7% from the previous week's market close. Over the same stretch, the S&P 500 gained 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.3%.

On Oct. 21, AST announced that it was considering raising funds through a new private stock sale. The threat of stock dilution and new debt sent the company's share price tumbling.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

AST stock sinks on dilution concerns

AST published a press release last Tuesday announcing plans to sell $850 million in convertible senior notes to raise new funding. The notes would come due in 2036 and would be redeemable for shares of the company's common stock. Additionally, AST said that the proposed deal would allow the group of initial convertible note purchasers to buy an extra $150 million in notes within 13 days after the first round of the notes being issued.

AST then confirmed it was moving forward with the fundraising move. While a new injection of capital would help the company fund its operations and growth bets, some existing shareholders understandably weren't thrilled about the potential for a combination of new debt and share dilution.

What's next for AST SpaceMobile?

AST SpaceMobile has a promising position in the commercialization of space and has seen explosive valuation growth this year as excitement around the trend has skyrocketed. Despite a valuation drawdown over the last week of trading, AST's share price is up 249% across 2025's trading.

With new use cases for the private sector, military applications, and other public-sector use cases, AST could have a very strong growth trajectory over the long term. On the other hand, the stock is already valued at approximately 336.5 times this year's expected sales and comes with a high degree of risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.