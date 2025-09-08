Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Plunged on Monday

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) are dropping on Monday after SpaceX announced a deal to acquire spectrum and compete more directly with AST SpaceMobile. This comes as SpaceX rapidly increases its satellite constellation and potentially squeezes the upstart out of the market before it even gets started.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 8, 2025. The video was published on Sept. 8, 2025.

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Travis Hoium has positions in Verizon Communications and has the following options: long December 2027 $20 puts on AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.