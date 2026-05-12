Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Just Crashed

Key Points

ATS SpaceMobile missed badly on earnings last night.

The DTC cellphone provider still hopes to get 45 satellites total in orbit by the end of this year.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock tumbled an unlucky 13.3% through 11:35 a.m. ET Tuesday after missing badly on Q1 earnings last night.

Heading into the report, analysts weren't optimistic, predicting the direct-to-cell satellite company would lose $0.21 per share on sales of $37.5 million. In fact, AST lost $0.66 per share, and sales were less than half the prediction -- $14.7 million.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

AST SpaceMobile Q1 "earnings"

Still largely in start-up status, and not yet having announced even beta service for consumer use of its DTC satellites (although some government revenue is already coming in), AST is growing revenue off an exceedingly tiny base -- allowing for eye-popping gains.

Revenue in Q1 grew 20-fold year over year, albeit not yet profitably. Gross profit margin looks to be about 21% for the quarter. Operating costs grew 158% year over year. On the bottom line, AST lost more than three times as much money in Q1 2026 as in Q1 2025.

The company's cash burn rate remains alarming, with negative free cash flow of as much as $427.4 million in the quarter, including "capital advances" made to lease L-Band spectrum from Ligado Networks.

AST SpaceMobile guidance

The good news is that AST said in its post-earnings conference call with analysts that it has $3.5 billion in cash and equivalents to cover the cash burn. The better news is that it is spending its money on the goal of quickly launching, by June, three more BlueBird satellites to replace the one destroyed in an attempted Blue Origin rocket launch last month -- then growing its constellation to 45 satellites by the end of this year.

Will this be enough to allow AST to begin beta service this year? Management made no commitments on this score, but... fingers crossed.

Should you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.