Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Dropped 30% Last Month

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile is trying to build a satellite internet constellation that beams internet directly to smartphones.

The company is generating minimal revenue right now, but has a lot of promise to grow once its constellation is turned on.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock have begun to recover in December, and look pricey compared to its financial potential.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) sank 30% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A disruptive mover in the satellite internet space, AST SpaceMobile is aiming to build a constellation of satellites that will beam high-speed internet directly to smartphones.

It has a promising technology, which investors are excited about. However, it currently generates minimal revenue vs. its market capitalization, making it a risky and volatile stock to own. Here's why shares of AST SpaceMobile fell last month.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Satellite innovation, heavy upfront losses

SpaceX and its satellite internet service Starlink have changed the game, as the service can provide fast internet anywhere globally. The only problem for customers is the need to lug around a satellite terminal to get the service to work.

AST SpaceMobile believes it can solve the terminal issue, building a satellite internet constellation that can connect smartphones directly to the internet. It is doing so with gigantic satellite arrays. A new version set to launch this month is 2,400 square feet, for reference. By the end of 2026, AST SpaceMobile expects to have 45-60 satellites launched, with internet connectivity ready to go for its telecommunications partners like Verizon and Vodafone.

Today, the company has just five satellites in orbit, meaning there is much progress left to manufacture these satellites and launch them. With that being the case, it is not surprising that AST SpaceMobile stock gave back a lot of its recent gains -- the stock price has gone from under $5 in 2024 to over $70 today -- in a month where the broad stock market took a tumble.

Time to buy AST SpaceMobile stock?

In just a few short trading days in December, AST SpaceMobile has recovered a lot of its November losses. The stock is getting close to hitting its all-time high of $80 as of this writing on December 6th, 2025.

Does that mean it is time to hop back in and buy AST SpaceMobile stock? When looking at this business, it has a lot of future promise, as long as the satellite constellation and underlying technology work. With large contracts signed with smartphone carriers like Verizon, the company may be able to quickly gain millions of customers looking for direct-to-device internet. Sprinkle in some contracts with the U.S. government, and this could be a business that quickly grows to $1 billion in annual revenue.

Today, the stock has a market cap of $27 billion, which is still expensive if the company reaches these revenue milestones. It has diluted shareholders by raising money to cover its upfront spending through common stock offerings, and when combined with a rising share price, the market cap has gone into the stratosphere.

Avoid buying AST SpaceMobile stock today. The stock looks overvalued even if its business plan is a total success.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.