Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Crushed it on Thursday

Key Points

Satellite telephony will be at the center of this effort.

This provides a very juicy business opportunity for the company.

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On Thursday, a new initiative announced by not one, not two, but all three major U.S. telecom service providers strapped a rocket to AST SpaceMobile's (NASDAQ: ASTS) equity. The company, which specializes in facilitating such services through satellites, saw its stock rise in excess of 10% as a result.

A trio of giants

Before market open that day, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile announced they were forming a joint venture to expand their coverage into so-called "dead zones." This entity, which is yet to be named, will use the type of satellite technology in which AST SpaceMobile specializes.

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The satellite telephony company issued a positive reaction to the news, quoting CEO Abel Avellan as saying, "We plan to be a key enabler of this transformation as we continue to grow our global network in low Earth orbit and expand available spectrum to our network."

AST SpaceMobile made sure to mention that its BlueBird satellites are equipped with the largest commercial arrays (banks of antennas) ever deployed. It also emphasized that, through this technology, it has achieved peak data speeds of almost 100 megabits per second on mobile devices on this planet.

The right business at the right time

The press release heralding the new joint venture was short on details (such as timing), but it can clearly, directly, and very strongly benefit AST SpaceMobile's business. While it's difficult at this point to determine to what degree, this is indisputably a very welcome development. Given that, the company's stock seems very attractive now.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.