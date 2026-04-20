Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Crashed on Monday

Key Points

A Blue Origin launch carrying AST's newest satellite failed to put the satellite in orbit over the weekend.

AST has three more satellites almost ready for launch to replace it.

SpaceX, however, has 650 DTC Starlinks already in orbit and competing with AST.

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock -- the company that started the direct-to-cell (DTC) satellite revolution five years ago -- fell 9.9% through 11:10 a.m. ET Monday after announcing its newest BlueBird satellite failed to reach its intended orbit after launch on Sunday. Don't blame AST for this failure, however.

It's all Blue Origin's fault.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What went wrong with AST's satellite?

AST broke the bad news to investors yesterday afternoon. "BlueBird 7" took flight atop a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket on Sunday, aiming for a stable orbit. While Blue's second stage rocket successfully separated from the reusable first stage, however (which first stage then conducted a successful landing on a barge at sea), the second stage failed to put the satellite in the correct orbit, such that AST is going to have to de-orbit the satellite and write it off.

The good news is that AST anticipates the occasional launch failure, insures its satellites against such snafus, and expects insurance to cover the cost of this failure. The bad news is that the failure may delay start of beta service for AST's DTC service -- and delay the start of AST collecting revenue and earning profit from this service.

What this means for AST SpaceMobile stock

The other good news is that AST hasn't put all its eggs in one basket. Where on satellite launch fails, others may succeed, and AST says it will have three more satellites ready to launch shortly. Launches are scheduled to take place "every one to two months on average during 2026," and AST has a goal of putting 45 satellites in orbit before 2026 is done.

The other bad news, though, is that SpaceX already has 650 DTC Starlink satellites in orbit and is already providing service.

AST still doesn't.

Should you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.