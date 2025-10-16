Why ASML Stock Was Climbing This Week

Key Points

ASML remained on track, even as revenue was flat in the third quarter.

The company should eventually be a winner in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

It's a clear beneficiary of cooling trade tensions with China.

10 stocks we like better than ASML ›

Shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) were among the winners this week, as the Dutch manufacturer of lithography machines to make semiconductors posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report and benefited from a broader upswing in tech and AI stocks, as well as the cooling off of trade tensions around China.

As of Thursday at 12:22 p.m. ET, the stock was up 8.8% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

ASML passes the test

Coming into the third-quarter earnings report, ASML stock had been on an upswing, as investors bet that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom would finally carry over to the semiconductor manufacturing segment.

Revenue in the quarter rose 0.7% year over year, but system sales were down 6%. Instead, services drove overall revenue higher.

On the bottom line, earnings per share improved from 5.28 euros to 5.48 euros, and the results were in line with the company's guidance. The stock finished Wednesday, the day of the report, up 2.5%.

Management said it continues to see positive momentum in AI, and it shipped its first product with advanced packaging, a good sign for future growth. The company also said its partnership with Mistral AI, a French AI start-up, allows it to embed AI across its entire portfolio.

It expects revenue growth in 2025, and called for fourth-quarter revenue of 9.2 billion euros to 9.8 billion euros, its seasonally strongest quarter of the year. For 2015, it continues to forecast 15% revenue growth with a gross margin of 52%.

What's next for ASML?

Investors are still waiting to see ASML's revenue growth accelerate, but fourth-quarter guidance offers some encouragement.

The company enjoys a strong competitive advantage in its industry as the only maker of EUV lithography machines, but that hasn't led to strong growth yet. Still, that should eventually change, especially if the AI boom continues.

Should you invest $1,000 in ASML right now?

Before you buy stock in ASML, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ASML wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in ASML. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.