Why ASML Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) were among the winners in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector as the maker of lithography systems that are used to make semiconductors rose on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut on Wednesday.

The company also received a positive analyst note, reiterating an outperform rating on the stock. As of 2:06 p.m. ET on Thursday, the stock was up 6.5% on the news.

ASML gets a much-needed boost

While many of its chip sector peers have soared this year, ASML has struggled with a cyclical slowdown in the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and on recent news of export restrictions to China, a key market.

The stock is still down by nearly 25% from its peak in July even after today's gains.

However, lower rates should help propel the company's expected comeback. Since ASML relies on selling a relatively small number of very expensive machines, it's especially sensitive to the economy and interest rates. Lower rates make it easier for companies to borrow to buy its machines. and a rate cut tends to boost the overall economy, which should also encourage demand for its semiconductor equipment.

While tech stocks and chip stocks were up broadly today, ASML's gain outpaced even the 5% gain of the VanEck Semiconductor ETF.

Barclays maintained an overweight rating on the stock, though it lowered its price target from 1,150 euros ($1,279) to 1,100 euros ($1,224) to reflect the recent slide in the stock and updates to its estimates. Barclays also said it would buy the stock on any weakness.

Can ASML keep gaining?

Interest rates are expected to keep coming down this year and next year, which will provide a tailwind to ASML. The company is also calling for a rebound in demand as new foundries come on line.

With the stock still significantly down from its earlier peak, there's substantial upside if rates keep coming down and momentum builds in the business.

Should you invest $1,000 in ASML right now?

Before you buy stock in ASML, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ASML wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $694,743!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 16, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.