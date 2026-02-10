Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption Is Accelerating Faster Than Wall Street Expected

Key Points

Nvidia, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor recently outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimates for sales and earnings.

The companies are all leaders in the fast-growing AI infrastructure space.

Tech giants will spend an estimated $400 billion on AI infrastructure this year, which could help these AI stocks continue outperforming.

With the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), you might assume that some of Wall Street's expectations for AI stocks would correctly factor in all of the accelerating growth. But that hasn't always been the case.

A handful of AI companies continue to blow past Wall Street's expectations, leaving analysts' consensus estimates in the dust. Here's how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) are doing just that -- and why they might continue on this trajectory.

Nvidia, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor continue to smash expectations

Nvidia, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) are all leaders in AI. Nvidia designs most of the processors used in AI data centers, Micron's memory is a key component in advanced data centers, and TSMC is the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer.

The latest quarterly results are a good snapshot of how AI adoption is accelerating faster than Wall Street's expectations. Here's how Nvidia, Micron, and TSMC all outpaced consensus estimates:

Nvidia reported sales of $57 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, beating analyst consensus estimates of $54.7 billion and $1.23 per share.

Micron's sales of $13.6 billion outpaced the consensus estimate of $13.2 billion, and its diluted EPS of $4.78 easily beat the $3.77 consensus.

TSMC had similarly impressive results, with revenue of $33.7 billion beating forecasts of $33.1 billion, and its $3.14 per American depositary receipt (ADR) surpassed analysts' consensus estimate of $2.82.

In short, all three companies outpaced Wall Street's expectations on both their top and bottom lines. But more importantly, these AI stocks all proved once again that they're benefiting immensely from artificial intelligence and creating significant shareholder value.

Why analysts might have a hard time estimating future AI adoption

AI adoption among corporations -- for both software and hardware -- has accelerated so quickly that it's understandable why it's difficult to predict where it's headed. While there are some concerns that AI spending will, eventually, slow down, that hasn't been the case yet.

For example, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon have all said that their spending will increase in 2026 -- to at least $400 billion this year -- on top of the hundreds of billions of dollars they collectively spent last year. Alphabet and Meta may be spending the most, with both companies saying capital expenditures (capex) for AI compute infrastructure and other initiatives will nearly double this year, compared to 2025.

All this spending is great news for Nvidia, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor -- and their shareholders -- and may prompt analysts to start readjusting some of their expectations. As leaders in their respective AI markets, these three companies should continue growing sales and earnings as big tech giants ramp up spending. That makes it a good time to consider picking up some shares.

