Why Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Surged by Over 23% Today

The biotech published its latest set of annual results.

It's now got several revenue streams that are already significantly boosting the fundamentals.

The stock of biotech Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) experienced a serious Hump Day jump. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the company's shares rose by more than 23%, thanks largely to its latest earnings release.

The previous day at market close, Arrowhead took the wraps off its full-year, fiscal 2025 results. The company's revenue for the period exceeded $829 million, primarily driven by an influx of licensing and collaboration funds, which was significantly higher than the $3.6 million reported in 2024.

It also narrowed attributable net loss to $1.6 million, compared to the year-ago deficit of $599 million.

The most significant event for Arrowhead hasn't been its annual earnings release, though. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Redemplo for the treatment of adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). This is a rare genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to metabolize fats. Redemplo is Arrowhead's first FDA nod.

These are exciting and memorable times for Arrowhead, which is in front of adding a new revenue stream with Redemplo. Meanwhile, its all-important collaborations are also bringing in funds, and should continue to do so as it gears up for commercializing the new drug. This is a company on the move, and therefore a stock for investors to watch -- especially biotech aficionados.

