Why Arm Holdings Stock Was Climbing This Week

Key Points

Susquehanna upgraded its rating on Arm to positive.

A new Windows computer with Arm-based Nvidia chips could come out this year.

While there are concerns about Arm's valuation, its competitive position remains strong.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) were moving higher this week, mostly in response to positive analyst commentary on the chip stock after it slumped at the end of 2025, making its valuation more attractive.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, which is a close partner of Arm, also made bullish comments about AI and the outlook for the new technology at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was up 14.1% on the news in early Thursday afternoon.

Arm gets a new look from Wall Street

On Wednesday, Susquehanna upgraded its rating on Arm from neutral to positive and kept its price target at $150, saying that a recent sell-off in the stock offered a good buying opportunity. It also credited Arm's development of an AI XPU custom chip and a custom server CPU as key drivers this year.

On Tuesday, DigiTimes also reported that Nvidia-powered Windows on Arm computers were set to come out this year, which could be another key revenue stream for Arm.

What's next for Arm

As a designer of power-efficient CPU architecture, Arm has a sustainable competitive advantage in its industry, which supports the stock's lofty valuation.

However, the company is also well-positioned to benefit long-term from AI, thanks to its royalty model as it collects a royalty every time a product sells with its chip design in it.

It will take time for the AI royalty revenue stream to build, but investors shouldn't underestimate Arm. While it has relatively little revenue compared to other chip stocks, its technology should ensure that it remains at the forefront of the AI era and continues to benefit from growing demand for power-efficient chips.

Should you buy stock in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,340!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Arm Holdings and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.