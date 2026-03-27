Why Arm Holdings Stock Is Tumbling Today

Key Points

Some Arm shareholders may be taking earlier gains and seeking safer places to put their money.

The increasing odds of a recession and potential for higher inflation in the U.S. are making investors more cautious.

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Shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), a semiconductor company, were falling today as some tech investors grew increasingly concerned about the war in Iran and its impact on inflation and global economies.

Some Arm shareholders have also been selling the stock after it surged early this week -- and is up 185% over the past three years -- following the company's announcement of a new AGI CPU. The semiconductor stock was down by 5.8% as of 12:31 p.m. ET.

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Renewed fears of an economic slowdown

Arm investors pushed the company's stock higher earlier this week after the company announced its first self-designed data center processor, an AGI CPU. The processor is focused on improving agentic AI workloads, and Arm said Meta is already a customer, along with OpenAI and Cloudflare.

The new chip is a big deal for the company, and Arm CEO Rene Haas said it could generate $15 billion in annual sales by 2031.

Arm's stock spiked on that news, and some investors may be taking those gains and retreating as worries grow that an economics slowdown could be around the corner. Earlier this week, some economists increased the likelihood of a recession, with Moody Analytics painting the most pessimistic outlook, with recession odds of nearly 49% in the next 12 months.

Later in the week, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development forecast that U.S. inflation would be 4.2% in 2026, much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2.7% forecast for the year. Both the recession odds increase and the inflation outlook come as the U.S. war in Iran is causing oil prices to rise and adding to economic instability.

Investors' risk appetite is shifting

With the war in Iran causing economic concerns, investors are pulling back from some riskier stocks. That's put the Nasdaq into correction territory.

While Arm could remain a good long-term tech stock to own, it's not surprising to see some investors taking their gains from Arm's rise over the past few years and looking for safer places to put their money.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, Meta Platforms, and Moody's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.