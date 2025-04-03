Why Arista Networks Stock Plummeted Today

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) stock got hit with big sell-offs Thursday as the market reacted to the Trump administration's new tariff policies. The company's share price ended the day down 11.1% in a session that saw the S&P 500 fall 4.9% and the Nasdaq Composite sink 6%.

Yesterday, the Trump administration announced that a new 10% import tax on foreign-sourced products will take effect on April 5. On April 9, additional reciprocal import taxes will be placed on goods from a list of companies with which the U.S. has large trade deficits. The news prompted big sell-offs for the market at large, and the tech sector got hit particularly hard.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Arista Networks stock sinks on tariff news

Investors are worried that the Trump administration's new tariffs could have a destabilizing impact on global trade and continue to weaken valuation multiples across the stock market. Additionally, Arista Networks relies on outside manufacturers to put its networking hardware products together -- and it's reasonable to expect that it will face higher costs soon. So even though the company has been seeing strong sales growth in conjunction with artificial intelligence (AI) trends lately, there's a real risk that business performance will come in significantly lower than previously anticipated.

What's next for Arista Networks?

With its last earnings update, Arista guided for sales to come in between $1.93 billion and $1.97 billion in the first quarter. The company also targeted a non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin of approximately 63%. Given that the new tariffs will be implemented after the close of Q1, there's still a good chance that the business will be able to meet or exceed those targets.

On the other hand, the new outlook on the tariff front suggests that the company's gross margin could slip significantly and that sales for the rest of the year could wind up coming in below analyst expectations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Arista Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Arista Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arista Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,774!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.