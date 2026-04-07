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Why Arista Networks Stock Crushed it on Tuesday

April 07, 2026 — 08:15 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

An analyst move was the main catalyst behind Arista Networks' (NYSE: ANET) substantial stock price jump on Tuesday. The tech networking equipment specialist's equity, which has done well over the past few years thanks in no small part to its involvement in artificial intelligence (AI) capability build-out, rose by nearly 6% across that trading session.

Attracting the heavyweights

That analyst, Rosenblatt's Mike Genovese, upgraded his Arista recommendation before market open that day. He flagged it as a buy, one notch above his previous neutral rating, and set a price target of $180 per share.

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Person in a white lab coat working with a circuit board.

Image source: Getty Images.

Genovese waxed optimistic in his update about Arista's work with AI hyperscalers, according to report. He wrote that the company's recently introduced extra-dense pluggable optics (XPO) strategy, centered around its state-of-the-art optical modules used in such facilities, is helping to make it very competitive in the AI infrastructure space.

Effectively managed, the pundit believes this approach can maintain the business of deep-pocketed clients such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms. With that, Arista has the potential to grow its annual revenue by nearly 40% both this year and next, well exceeding management's guidance.

The great AI takeover

Although investors have wavered on AI infrastructure stocks at various points recently, the technology's build-out continues at a torrid pace. Ultimately, there aren't a great many qualified equipment makers specifically targeting the AI niche, so while Genovese's projections might look lofty at first glance, they're probably realistic. I think Arista stock remains a compelling buy candidate, then.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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