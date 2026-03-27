Why Argan Stock Was a Winner This Week

Key Points

It missed on revenue for the period, but investors clearly didn't mind.

One analyst was sufficiently impressed to upgrade his recommendation on the stock.

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An impressive earnings report published late Thursday was the news item propelling Argan (NYSE: AGX) stock well higher on a week-over-week basis. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the industrial company's shares rose by almost 20% over the five-day period.

Double-digit gains in key metrics

Argan, which specializes in a range of services for the construction, power, and industrial sectors, published both its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results. For the quarter, revenue rose nearly 13% year over year to slightly more than $262 million.

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Bottom-line profitability rose more impressively. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) zoomed to $49.2 million ($3.47) from the year-ago profit of $31.4 million.

This shook out into a mixed quarter for Argan, as it obliterated the $2.13 per share consensus analyst estimate for per-share GAAP profitability, but fell short of those pundits' collective $271 million revenue forecast.

Much of the improvement in those key fundamentals came purely from volume -- Argan said it took in $2.5 billion in new contract value over the course of the year.

A pundit gets more bullish

Any time a company posts strong gains well in the double digits, analysts are likely to reconsider their stances on its future. This was the case with Michael Fairbanks of JPMorgan Chase unit JPMorgan, who upgraded his recommendation on Argan to overweight (read: buy) from his preceding neutral. He set a price target of $550 per share.

Like other smart players in the industrial and construction fields, Argan has been capitalizing on the build-out of data centers to better accommodate artificial intelligence (AI) technology. I think that trend has much more room to run, and consequently Argan and its peers should continue to do well in the coming quarters... and even years.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.