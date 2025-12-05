Why Argan Stock Plummeted by 12% Today

Key Points

The industrial construction specialist unveiled its third-quarter results.

It missed on revenue, but beat convincingly on net income.

Industrial construction specialist Argan (NYSE: AGX) didn't finish the trading week on a high note. On Friday, investors assertively sold out of the stock following the release of an earnings report that many found dispiriting. The company's share price fell by 12% that trading session.

A beat and a miss

In Argan's third quarter, the company reported revenue of nearly $251.2 million, a 2% decrease year-over-year. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) went the other way, rising by nearly 10% to $30.7 million, or $2.17 per share.

That resulted in a mixed quarter for Argan, as it missed the consensus analyst estimate of $254.5 million for revenue but beat the average projection of $1.77 per share for GAAP net profit.

In its earnings release, Argan stated that the dip in revenue was due to unfavorable timing and project mix. As for the bottom-line increase, management attributed this to higher gross margins for its power industry and industrial construction segments.

Punished by Mr. Market

It's clear investors weren't in a forgiving mood, as the quarter wasn't a bad one for Argan. Yet they might have expected better, given the Trump administration's efforts to bolster the build-out of manufacturing facilities and infrastructure in this country. I think Friday's sell-off might provide a good opportunity to get this reliably profitable company at a discount.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.