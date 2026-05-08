Why Are Some Investors Excited About Meta Platforms After Its Q1 Earnings?

Key Points

Meta’s AI strategy is starting to show real results.

The social media platform is getting more value from the same users.

Instead of focusing on a single AI product, Meta is embedding AI across its entire ecosystem.

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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) just delivered a solid quarter of 33% revenue growth. While impressive, investors should look beyond the top line and focus on a bigger transition.

For the past year, the company has been pouring tens of billions into artificial intelligence. It built infrastructure, trained models, and reshaped its teams. The big question wasn't whether Meta was investing enough. It was whether any of that would show up in real results.

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After Q1, it finally did, not through a flashy new product, but in the numbers that matter -- stronger revenue, better ad performance, and higher engagement. And that's why investors are paying attention.

The business is getting better

Meta's revenue rose 33% year over year, while operating profit jumped 30% during that period. At the same time, ad impressions increased by 19%, and the average price per ad climbed by 12%. That combination is important. It tells us Meta isn't just showing more ads. It's showing better ads, and advertisers are seeing enough value to pay more for them.

And this is a good example where AI is making a real difference. Meta has improved how it recommends content and targets ads. When users see things that feel more relevant, they stay longer. Similarly, when businesses reach the right audience, they get better results. That creates a powerful loop: Better content leads to stronger engagement, better ad outcomes, and ultimately higher revenue.

But here's the deeper insight: Meta is no longer just scaling, but learning how to extract more value from the same users. That's important, since Meta already has 3.6 billion daily users, so growing its user base won't be a major driver of future growth. In short, Meta is demonstrating that it can continue to grow while leveraging a different system that is arguably more sustainable over time.

The real opportunity of an AI system is beyond a single product

A lot of the conversation around AI focuses on stand-alone tools -- chatbots, assistants, and new apps. Meta is taking a different approach. It's not trying to build one product to compete for attention. It's embedding AI across everything it already owns -- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and its ad platform.

That may not make much of a headline, but it's extremely powerful. Instead of asking users to adopt something new, Meta is improving what billions of people already use every day with AI technology.

That has two advantages. First, adoption is immediate. Users don't need to change behavior -- the product simply gets better. Second, the impact shows up directly in the business. Better recommendations mean stronger engagement. Better targeting means more effective ads. Better tools mean more activity from creators and businesses.

In other words, Meta is building a massive AI infrastructure, giving it multiple ways to win the AI race.

Meta's strength in the AI race

Meta's biggest advantage isn't just its technology, but the size of its ecosystem. With billions of daily users, Meta can test and refine its AI systems in real time. Every improvement generates feedback, making the system even smarter. Over time, that creates a compounding effect.

The more people use Meta's platforms, the better its AI becomes. And the better its AI becomes, the more valuable the platforms are. That's an advantage that newcomers simply don't have.

Not everything is perfect, though

That said, investors shouldn't ignore the risks. Meta is spending heavily on AI, and those costs are rising. And while AI is clearly improving revenue, it's still too early to say how much it will improve margins over time. So, while the direction is encouraging, the outcome isn't fully proven yet.

What does it mean for investors?

Investors aren't excited just because Meta had a strong quarter. They're excited because this may be the first clear sign that Meta's AI investments are translating into real business results.

While it's still early days, investors are now expecting AI to continue delivering tangible results for Meta's performance. And that's what makes the stock worth watching in the coming quarters.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.