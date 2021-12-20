Why are Insiders Cashing Out?

"What you're seeing is unprecedented," according to Daniel Taylor, an accounting professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He claims that the year 2021 has seen the highest insider sales in a decade.

The founders and executives of many top companies have sold their stock at historic prices. According to reports, 48 top executives have sold their stocks this year, netting more than $200 million each.

Further, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily rating of the world's richest 500 people, the richest Americans have unloaded $42.9 billion in stock through the start of December.

Let's Get into the Specifics

Reportedly, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), has sold his own stock practically every workday this year. This year, he has sold $4.5 billion, about eight times the amount he sold in 2020.

Super sellers like Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who sold shares for the first time since 2017, were also part of the wave. Page has sold roughly $1.8 billion in stock of Alphabet so far this year, while Brin has sold around $1.7 billion.

Other billionaires, such as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), have increased their sell-offs this year. This year, the former sold roughly $12.7 billion worth of Tesla shares, while the latter sold more than $9 billion worth of Amazon stock.

The issue that arises in our minds now is this: why are the super-rich not holding onto their company shares rather than selling them?

Why are they Selling their Own Shares?

The market is now quite robust, and stock values are at all-time highs. As a result, these companies may sell their shares in order to profit handsomely.

Another compelling motive might be to avoid tax increases in 2022. Fed officials have recently gone all-in to combat the recent spike in inflation. To deal with the rising inflation, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates three times in 2022. This would increase the tax burden on these wealthy individuals. Thus, the opportunity to save money on taxes might be a strong motivator to sell this year.

Apart from these factors, there might have been a variety of personal incentives for them to sell the stocks today, such as generating cash for charitable organizations.

What does this Sell-off Indicate?

When more shares are offered than buyers are ready to accept, the market psychology shifts to pessimism, resulting in a drop in the share price.

This sell-off, however, is not as severe as it looks. The concerns about the new dual headwinds of the omicron version and expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve policy have already been factored in, thus the equities are now more reasonably valued after the rapid run-up this year.

As a result, it may provide a better entry opportunity for investors.

