Why Archer Aviation Stock Soared 11% Last Month and Has Kept Flying in May

Key Points

Archer stock posted a double-digit gain last month as hopes for de-escalation with Iran helped support bullish momentum for the broader market.

An end to the war with Iran could make it easier for Archer to launch commercial flights in the United Arab Emirates this year.

Archer stock has rallied in May thanks to a new regulatory designation from the UAE and a competitor's quarterly report.

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Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock booked double-digit gains last month in a stretch of trading that saw strong momentum for growth stocks. The company's share price climbed 11% in April. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 10.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 15.3%.

With investors pouring back into riskier stocks last month in pursuit of gains, Archer's valuation saw a strong upswing. Along with momentum for the broader market, investors likely saw some business-specific promise connected to the de-escalation in the Iran war.

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Archer surged in a hot month for growth stocks

April saw investors broadly adopt risk-on trading, with developments in the Iran war and some macroeconomic data spurring bullish momentum for the broader market. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on April 7, which caused investors to buy back into growth stocks on the hopes that a resolution to the conflict could be reached in the not-too-distant future. While the two-week deadline for the ceasefire came and went without an agreement to end the war, the ceasefire was effectively extended indefinitely so that the sides in the conflict could have a better path to negotiations on a peace deal.

De-escalation of the war in Iran carries some particular significance for Archer because the company is gearing up to launch commercial flight operations for its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year. In response to strikes carried out by the U.S. and Israel, Iran conducted its own strikes on Dubai and other territories within the UAE.

Launching commercial flights in the UAE this year is a major target for Archer and could prove to be an important proof of concept for the debut of its Midnight eVTOL craft in other markets. De-escalation for the Iran war makes it less likely that continued strikes on the UAE will present major new challenges for Archer's plans. The company will likely want to launch its first Midnight commercial operations under conditions that are as ideal as possible, and even modest threats from the potential of incoming missile strikes add highly unfavorable layers of uncertainty.

Archer has kept rallying in May

Thanks in part to continued bullish momentum for the broader market, Archer stock has continued to see strong gains in May. The company's share price is up 8.5% in the month as of this writing. Over the same period, the S&P 500 has gained roughly 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 5%.

On May 7, Archer published a press release announcing that its Midnight aircraft had been moved by the UAE into a Restricted Type Certificate (RTC) program approach. With the new designation, Archer's Midnight has officially become part of the UAE's program to launch air taxi operations in the country.

In addition to that positive catalyst, Archer stock also seems to be getting a boost from Joby Aviation's quarterly report on May 5 -- which saw the business post stronger-than-expected revenue in the period and issued encouraging forward commentary. With Archer set to publish its own quarterly results on May 11 and riding a recent valuation rally, expectations are running high.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.