Why Aragon's Cryptocurrency Is Soaring Today

What happened

Aragon's (CRYPTO: ANT) cryptocurrency has posted big gains over the last day of trading. The ANT token was up roughly 19.5% over the previous 24 hours of trading as of 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The gains appear to correspond with the DAO Tooling Panel and Hackathon hosted by blockchain social platform Moledao, which Aragon's Juliette Chevalier participated in. Aragon's decentralized finance (DeFi) application provides decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) creation tools and services, and the ANT token is used to handle voting rights that effect development within organizations built through the Aragon app.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Aragon is still a relatively small player in the overall cryptocurrency and DAO categories, and its token is predisposed to posting big moves on relatively little news. The cryptocurrency is now up roughly 31% over the last seven days of trading, and the gains appear to be driven by rising interest in DAOs and the services they can provide to businesses and cryptocurrency- and blockchain-based applications.

Now what

Increasing adoption for the Aragon application could help drive its token price significantly higher, but it's worth keeping in mind that speculation on the cryptocurrency's price has likely also been a driving factor in the token's gains this year. There's a fundamental service here that could see increasing value, but there's also a risk that the current token price is more reflective of hype than underlying service capabilities.

The Aragon token has climbed 112% year to date and now has a market capitalization of roughly $260 million. There's still room for explosive growth from here, but investors should approach the ANT token with the understanding that it remains a high-risk, largely speculative play.

10 stocks we like better than Aragon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aragon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.