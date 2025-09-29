Why AppLovin Stock Jumped Today

Key Points Morgan Stanley lifted its price target for AppLovin to $750 and reiterated an overweight rating.

The bank highlighted the Oct. 1 soft launch of Axon Ads Manager, a self-serve tool aimed at nongaming advertisers, as a near-term catalyst.

This follows other recent bullish analyst calls, underscoring optimism about Axon's expansion beyond gaming.

10 stocks we like better than AppLovin ›

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) shares were climbing on Monday -- up as much as 7.8% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. Investors reacted to a fresh price target increase from Morgan Stanley and growing anticipation for next week's Axon Ads Manager debut for nongaming advertisers. The move stands out because the firm framed the Oct. 1 launch as a key catalyst that could unlock ad budgets outside gaming, a long-running bull case for AppLovin's platform.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Analyst catalyst tied to a product milestone

In this morning's note, Morgan Stanley raised its target to $750 and kept an overweight rating, pointing to the Axon Ads Manager rollout as the most important proof point yet for scaling AppLovin's nongaming business. That follows recent upbeat analyst upgrades from Piper Sandler ($740 target) and UBS ($810 target). Together, these analyst calls reinforced confidence that AppLovin can broaden demand beyond its gaming core.

Valuation and the long view

Enthusiasm is high -- and so is the bar. By several simple gauges, shares are trading at a lofty valuation, reflecting expectations that Axon will scale quickly in nongaming.

For instance, the company has a staggering forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 50 and a price-to-sales ratio of approximately 42, respectively. If the self-serve launch drives sustained spend and wins recognizable nongaming logos, that premium can be defended.

That said, any stumble in adoption or a broader ad-spend slowdown could pressure a stock priced for flawless execution. For long-term investors, the business momentum is certainly attractive. But the stock's recent rise has arguably priced in a lot of the upside (if not all of it).

Should you invest $1,000 in AppLovin right now?

Before you buy stock in AppLovin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppLovin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Daniel Sparks and his clients has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.