Why AppLovin Stock Crushed it on Monday

Key Points

He raised his price target on the company.

He also maintained his equivalent of a buy recommendation.

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A major U.S. bank raised its price target on AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), and investors took the adjustment to heart. They pushed into the next-generation adtech specialist's stock, and by the end of the day, it had risen almost 7% in price.

It's doing well, says Wells

Well before market open, Alec Brondolo of Wells Fargo upped his fair value assessment on AppLovin stock to $560 per share from $543. He maintained his bullish overweight (i.e., buy) recommendation in the process.

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Brondolo's adjustment followed checks on the online ad ecosystem, according to reports. These revealed that sentiment in the industry is improving, and spending should be strong in the in-app advertising segment in particular. This led him to raise his revenue estimate for the company's first quarter by 3%.

AppLovin is scheduled to unveil the results of said quarter early next month.

The age of devices

Although sentiment on AppLovin has ebbed and flowed, as a group, the clutch of analysts tracking the stock is convinced the specialized tech company will continue to grow at notable rates. Their consensus for first-quarter revenue growth is 19% year-over-year (to almost $1.8 billion), while they collectively believe per-share earnings will more than double, to $3.45 from first-quarter 2025's $1.67.

Those are fairly significant improvements, and I find them realistic. Most of us spend at least a little time during our day buried in phones and other devices, so they're near-unavoidable choices for advertising platforms. AppLovin feels like the right kind of company at the right time in advertising history, and I'd be bullish on its future on that basis alone.

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.