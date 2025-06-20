Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock Skyrocketed Today

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock soared higher again in Friday's trading. The tech specialist's share price rose 18.6% in the daily session despite a 0.2% decline for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and a 0.5% fall for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).

Applied Optoelectronics' valuation surged today thanks to news that one of the company's subsidiaries had reworked previously existing debt agreements. The stock climbed roughly 39% over the last week of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics stock soars on new financing moves

After the market closed on Wednesday, Applied Optoelectronics submitted a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealing two significant financing changes for its Global Technology subsidiary. Because the stock market was closed for the Juneteenth federal holiday on Thursday, the investor reaction to the new disclosures was pushed into today's trading.

As per the filing with the SEC, Applied Optoelectronics' Global Technology has entered into a one-year credit agreement with China Construction Bank totaling 96.8 million Chinese renminbi -- which works out to roughly US$111.55 million based on the current exchange rate. Applied Optoelectronics said that the funding from the new agreement had been used to pay back other outstanding loans with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

What's next for Applied Optoelectronics?

Despite this week's rally, Applied Optoelectronics stock is still down roughly 36% across the year due to uneven business performance and concerns about the company's financing. On the other hand, the company has recently announced significant shipments for its high-speed data center transceivers for a major data center customer.

Along with some indications that the company could see an increase in demand powered by artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives from cloud hyperscaler customers, the recently announced financing moves suggest that the company has a found a near-term solution to some of its financing challenges.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.