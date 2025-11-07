Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock Sank Today

Key Points

It broadly met analyst estimates for revenue in its third quarter, but missed on the bottom line.

Meanwhile, it whiffed on top-line and net loss guidance for its current quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics ›

Stock market players weren't seeing great value in Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock as the trading week came to a close. The company's shares fell by almost 2% on Friday on the back of an earnings report that left investors wanting. That was on a day when the S&P 500 index ticked up slightly by 0.1%.

Challenges in a key segment

Applied Optoelectronics, which focuses on optical components for hardware such as that used in data centers, published its third-quarter results Friday morning.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Revenue for the period nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis, landing at slightly over $118.6 million from Q3 2024's $65 million. Analysts, however, were more or less expecting such a leap, as their collective estimate was just under $118.7 million.

The story was a bit different on the bottom line, as Applied's net loss not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) narrowed to $5.4 million ($0.09 per share) from the year-ago deficit of $8.8 million. The consensus pundit forecast, however, was for a much narrower $0.01-per-share shortfall.

Applied Optoelectronics said in the earnings release that revenue in the high-growth data center segment was negatively affected by hiccups in shipping and receiving.

Guidance misses

Applied also missed on its current (fourth-quarter) adjusted net loss and revenue guidance.

The company expects to book a deficit of $0.04 to $0.13 per share for the frame, which is notably below the average analyst estimate of a $0.03-per-share profit. Similarly, management's estimate of the quarter's revenue -- $124 million to $140 million -- doesn't quite reach the prognosticator consensus of nearly $145 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Optoelectronics right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Optoelectronics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Optoelectronics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $591,613!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,905!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.