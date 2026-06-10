Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock Is Rising Today

Key Points

Applied Optoelectronics is seeing rebound trading Wednesday despite bearish momentum for the broader market.

The stock is rising as investors reassess opportunities in optical networking plays.

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Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock has been managing to move higher in Wednesday's trading despite a bearish backdrop for the broader market. The company's share price was up 7.6% as of 2:45 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.6%.

Applied Optoelectronics stock was hit with a big sell-off yesterday, but it's rebounding in today's session. Despite recent volatility, the stock is up roughly 405% in 2026.

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Applied Optoelectronics stock is surging after a sell-off

Networking stocks got hit hard in Tuesday's trading following bearish pressures for the broader market and a report distributed to institutional investors suggesting that the optical networking market could face near-term pressures. The report suggested that shipping for co-packaged optics, including components from leading providers, could be delayed, but Applied Optoelectronics stock is seeing bullish rebound trading in today's session.

What does the broader market picture mean for Applied Optoelectronics?

Today's big gain for Applied Optoelectronics stock is eye-catching in light of bearish momentum for the broader market. Investors have broadly been selling out of stocks in response to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report for May and indications that the war in Iran could be poised for another escalation.

Potential market volatility connected to SpaceX's June 12 initial public offering is also spurring volatility. With trading looking shaky across the stock market, there's a risk that Applied Optoelectronics could see more big volatility in the near term.

Should you buy stock in Applied Optoelectronics right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Optoelectronics, consider this:

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.