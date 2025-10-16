Why Applied Materials Stock Rose This Week

Key Points

Applied Materials received multiple analyst upgrades this week.

The theme was strong investments in memory chip capacity driven by the AI boom.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Materials ›

Shares of semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) jumped this week following multiple analyst upgrades. Booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which is driving up demand for various types of chips, was ultimately behind the analyst activity. As of early Thursday afternoon, Applied Materials stock had gained about 7.6% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Analysts are growing more optimistic about Applied Materials stock

On Monday, Bank of America analysts upgraded Applied Materials stock to a buy while raising their price target to $250. The analysts expect strong growth for wafer fab equipment in 2026 thanks to investments in DRAM capacity. The boom in AI infrastructure is pushing up demand for high-bandwidth memory, a variant of DRAM, as well as for standard data center DRAM chips.

Also on Monday, Stifel rated Applied Materials as a buy and boosted its price target to $215. Stifel pointed to DRAM investments as a major positive while also noting the company's diversified product portfolio.

On Tuesday, analysts at Cantor joined the upgrade party, naming Applied Materials one of its "best ideas" among semiconductor equipment stocks. Cantor sees strong DRAM demand, aggressive NAND upgrades, and growing capital spending from TSMC as positives justifying a $250 price target for the stock.

Beware of the cycle

Applied Materials' diversification protects it to a degree from a downturn in portions of the semiconductor market. However, it should be noted that the memory chip industry, which includes DRAM and NAND, is notoriously cyclical and prone to painful busts. With much of the optimism from analysts driven by memory chip investments, investors should be aware that periods of oversupply following booms are commonplace in the industry.

Applied Materials should benefit from soaring investments in AI data centers, but when the cycle turns, demand in some parts of Applied Materials' business could drop precipitously.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.