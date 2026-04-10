Why Applied Digital Stock Topped the Market Today

Key Points

They collectively sold out of the shares on Thursday, despite very impressive fundamentals.

A bullish analyst note helped change their minds the following day.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Digital ›

On Friday, investors seemed to be reassessing the quarterly earnings report Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) published two days previously. Some of them clearly felt that the company's stock was unfairly punished for this, as a Thursday decline was followed by a nearly 3% price gain the next trading session. At least some of this had to do with an analyst's price target raise.

Unwarranted concern

Since Applied Digital operates in the artificial intelligence (AI) data center space, which has been very popular with the market, expectations were high for its third quarter of fiscal 2026. Despite a 139% year-over-year increase in total sales and a flip well into the black on the bottom line -- not to mention crushing beats on both metrics -- investors sold out of the stock on Thursday.

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One person resolutely keeping his bullish view of the stock intact is H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede. He was compelled to publish an update on the company, reiterating his buy recommendation and $40 per share price target.

According to reports, Dede wrote positively about Applied Digital's transformation from a cryptocurrency miner to a next-generation data center operator, noting that its cost of capital is declining as it builds out additional capacity.

A standout stock

Applied Digital is one of numerous companies undergoing a strategic shift from mining to an AI data center business.

Of these, it's one of the more successful, and the proof of this is in that third-quarter performance. I think Mr. Market should have been far more impressed with this; after all, it's becoming clear that its transformation is more advanced than some peers. I'd seriously consider buying the stock.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.