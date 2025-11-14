Why Applied Digital Stock Is Surging Today

Key Points

Applied Digital stock was down double digits early this morning, but it has bounced back in a big way.

After big valuation pullbacks this week, investors are buying back into some AI stocks today.

Following some big sell-offs earlier in the week, Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) stock is enjoying some rebound momentum in Friday's trading. The company's share price was up 7.2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET amid some recovery trading for the broader market. At the same point in the session, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are broadly moving higher in Friday's trading despite ongoing macroeconomic fears and the spotlighting of geopolitical risk factors. The swing to gains comes after tech stocks once again opened deeply in the red this morning.

Applied Digital rises as investors buy back into AI stocks

Near today's market open, Applied Digital stock had been down as much as 10.9% as investors reacted to the company's recent capital-raising moves and AI valuation concerns. Adding another bearish catalyst, a Chinese government official posted a comment stating that Japan's military would be crushed if it were to intervene in China's attempts to gain greater control over Taiwan.

Despite bearish momentum shaping early trading in today's session, AI stocks have come bounding back as the day has progressed. Following big sell-offs earlier in the week, some investors are buying back into top names in the category -- and the trend is lifting Applied Digital's share price.

What's next for Applied Digital?

Applied Digital stock has seen massive gains in conjunction with surging demand for AI processing at data centers. Despite being down 34% from its peak level, the company's share price has rocketed roughly 223% higher across 2025's trading.

With the company trading at roughly 23 times this year's expected sales, Applied Digital's growth-dependent valuation profile means that it could see outsized swings in response to macroeconomic dynamics. The Federal Reserve's decision on whether to cut interest rates next month is poised to be a crucial catalyst for the stock.

