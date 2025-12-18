Why Applied Digital Stock Jumped 8.6% Today

Key Points

Applied Digital has secured a loan facility with Macquarie Group to fund the early development of new data center campuses.

Thursday's softer-than-expected inflation reading boosted shares, as potential Federal Reserve rate cuts could reduce the company's borrowing costs.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Digital ›

Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) jumped on Thursday, finishing the day up 8.6%. The spike came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

The artificial intelligence (AI) data center company announced today that it secured $100 million in financing to "fund the pre-lease development costs for new data center projects."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Applied Digital secures $100 million

In a press release on Thursday, the company said that it has entered into a loan facility with its previous financing partner, Macquarie Group, to fund the initial planning, permitting, and early construction of several new data center campuses it is building for an as-yet-unnamed "investment-grade hyperscaler."

Cooler inflation data lifts rate-sensitive stocks

Shares were also lifted by today's inflation report, revealing that prices in November rose less than anticipated. The data makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, a move that could help Applied Digital lower its borrowing costs.

Applied Digital still carries a significant risk

Regardless, the company will continue to have to take on expensive debt or dilute shareholders through stock sales -- or, more likely, both. And there are huge risks in the data center market; a downshift in demand for AI could leave companies like Applied Digital unable to pay its debts. I would not own Applied Digital.

Should you buy stock in Applied Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,196!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,047,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.