Why Apple Stock Sank Today

Key Points Apple unveiled new iPhones, AirPods, and smart watches at an event yesterday.

Investors didn't see a major blockbuster product in the company's new lineup.

Some investors may also have been hoping that Apple would implement greater price increases.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock saw a significant sell-off in Wednesday's trading. The tech giant's share price fell 3.2% in a daily session that saw the S&P 500 index rise 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite trade flat.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone hardware and other products at an event yesterday, and the market has had a moderately negative reaction to the unveilings. In addition to the lack of a new, clear-cut blockbuster in the pipeline, investors may also be concerned about the company's pricing strategy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Apple stock falls after new product unveilings

At its product event yesterday, Apple unveiled its new iPhone 17 line and the iPhone Air -- an ultra-slim model. Early reaction to the new iPhones seems mixed. The company also unveiled new Apple Watches and AirPods. These products are slated to hit retail on Sept. 19.

While Apple did announce that the iPhone Pro 17 would launch at a $1,099 price point, $100 higher than its predecessor, it has kept comparable offerings for the other new iPhone 17s in line with what comparable iPhone 16s debuted at. Given the cost increases stemming from tariffs, some investors are likely concerned about the company's margins.

What's next for Apple?

Apple is a great company, but it's facing some significant challenges right now. For starters, the company appears to be lagging behind other tech giants in artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant is facing saturation in the mobile market, and it's been a while since the mobile leader has delivered blockbuster new hardware. That doesn't mean it won't be able to deliver new breakout products down the line, but the company's recent product event suggests that there may be no dramatic new performance catalyst on the near horizon.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $681,260!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,676!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.