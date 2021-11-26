Why Apple Stock Got Bit Today

What happened

Good news for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors! Investment bank Wedbush is reporting this morning that despite chip deficits and supply chain hurdles, the tech giant is on pace to sell 10 million iPhones this Black Friday weekend.

So ... why is Apple stock down 3% as of 11:25 a.m. ET today?

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As The Fly reports this morning, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives is "seeing shortages in many Apple stores" -- which sounds like bad news, but is actually more evidence that Apple's iPhones are selling like proverbial hotcakes. In fact, according to the analyst, "10 million iPhones" could be just the beginning of the good news; through Christmas, Ives thinks Apple could move as many as 40 million units. Suffice it to say that Wedbush thinks this is bullish news for Apple stock, and will help the stock reach the bank's $185 price target.

Nor is this the only good news Apple investors are feasting on this day after Thanksgivingy. In a separate report, TFI Asset Management is predicting that Apple will begin selling an augmented reality (AR) headset in the fourth quarter of next year -- not in time for this Christmas, but in plenty of time for next Christmas.

Now what

This is actually even bigger news than it appears to be at first glance. As TFI advises, Apple is building "PC-level computing power" into its headset -- such that an Apple-branded AR system can function independent of a smartphone (unlike Samsung's Gear product, for example, or Meta Platforms' Oculus). Indeed, TFI surmises that Apple's long-term plan is to phase out the iPhone and replace it with an augmented reality devices about 10 years from now.

Or, in other words: Apple wants to build and dominate the metaverse.

Of course, this still doesn't tell us why Apple stock is down today. Logically, news of the sort described above should be lifting Apple stock, not torpedoing it. Sadly, though, it seems investors are sufficiently shook up by today's news about a new coronavirus variant that's popped up in South Africa that they're selling stocks no matter what good news they have to report (which is why the S&P 500 is down 2.2% already).

Once the panic passes, though, investors may realize that today was a great day to invest in Apple stock.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.