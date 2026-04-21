Why Apple Stock Could Soar With John Ternus at the Helm

Key Points

John Ternus is set to take over as chief executive officer during a period of accelerating iPhone sales.

The company's product pipeline includes a rumored iPhone Ultra, a wildly popular MacBook Neo, and a smarter Siri.

A price-to-earnings ratio of 40 might not be out of the question if a new era of innovation takes hold.

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The recently announced changing of the guard at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could be a pivotal moment for investors. With Tim Cook preparing to transition to the executive chairman role this September, John Ternus, the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, is officially set to take the helm.

And this CEO transition is coming at a period of undeniable financial strength for the tech giant. Not only are iPhone sales accelerating, but the company's new MacBook Neo is flying off the shelves, and an overhauled Siri is in the pipeline for a release later this year.

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Here's why this new CEO transition, combined with Apple's underlying business momentum, may be the perfect fuel to drive the stock higher.

A period of accelerating financial strength

The timing of this transition arguably couldn't have been better.

Apple is firing on all cylinders.

Looking at the company's recent results, a clear acceleration trend emerges. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, Apple's top line grew 8% year over year. But in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 (the period ended Dec. 27, 2025), revenue growth accelerated to an impressive 16%, reaching a record $143.8 billion.

And the company's bottom line followed suit. Earnings per share grew 13% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter before jumping 19% in fiscal Q1.

This impressive top- and bottom-line performance is being fueled by a resurgence in the company's core product: the iPhone. During Apple's fiscal first-quarterearnings call Tim Cook noted the staggering strength of the device segment.

"The demand for iPhone was simply staggering, with revenue growing 23% year over year and all-time records across every geographic segment," Cook explained.

Further, Apple's active installed base of devices has now surpassed 2.5 billion, giving the company a massive, sticky ecosystem to monetize.

Cook is handing over the reins at a time of accelerating growth -- and when the underlying Apple ecosystem appears as strong as it has ever been.

A product-focused future

While Cook is largely credited with building Apple's incredible global supply chain and masterfully expanding its high-margin services business, Ternus brings a decidedly different perspective.

"John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor," Cook said regarding his successor.

With a hardware savant taking over, Apple seems poised for a new era of product innovation.

And there is already a palpable buzz building around the company's product pipeline.

A rumored new iPhone Ultra is reportedly in the works for later this year, which could feature a foldable 7.8-inch internal display and an ultra-thin design. Additionally, the recently launched $599 MacBook Neo is already flying off the shelves, with demand reportedly outpacing production.

And on the software front, the company is preparing for an upcoming introduction of a more powerful, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Siri to the Apple ecosystem. Likely to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with iOS 27, the revamped Siri could feature AI chatbot-like capabilities and a completely redesigned interface.

Additionally, a more product-focused CEO who has worked under both Steve Jobs and Tim Cook could drive greater device innovation, potentially accelerating hardware upgrades and attracting new, younger users. And of course, Ternus could also spearhead entirely new product categories for Apple, including AI-focused product categories.

Why the stock could soar

But what about the stock's valuation?

Trading at 33 times earnings as of this writing, Apple stock isn't exactly cheap. However, it could rerate even higher if investors start to view the company's hardware and software moat as even wider in the coming years.

Indeed, I don't think it would be out of the question to see Apple shares eventually achieve a price-to-earnings ratio of 40 if the company convinces Wall Street that a new, prolonged era of hardware innovation is here.

Of course, the stakes are high. Not only does a new CEO introduce transition risks, but investors are still waiting for the tech giant to prove it can capitalize on the AI boom. With this said, earnings are already growing at a rapid, accelerating pace -- and a fresh, product-obsessed CEO could be exactly what the company needs to keep this momentum going.

Overall, I believe the long-term overall risk-reward profile looks attractive here.

For investors looking for a resilient business with strong financial momentum and clear catalysts, Apple stock arguably looks like a compelling buy today -- especially after falling a few percent following the news of Tim Cook's departure.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.