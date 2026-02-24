Why Apple Stock Ascended Today

Key Points

Apple is expanding its domestic production network.

The iPhone maker and its shareholders could benefit in multiple ways.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose on Tuesday after the technology titan highlighted its progress toward bringing more of its manufacturing operations to the U.S.

By the close of trading, Apple's stock price was up more than 2%.

Apple is helping to accelerate the onshoring trend

Apple is expanding its factory in Houston, Texas, to begin building Mac minis in the U.S. The larger plant will also enable the tech giant to increase its domestic production of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

The moves are part of Apple's pledge to invest $600 billion in its U.S. supply chain.

"Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we're proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year," CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. "We began shipping advanced AI servers from Houston ahead of schedule, and we're excited to accelerate that work even further."

Apple noted that it has already sourced over 20 billion U.S.-made chips from partners like Broadcom and Texas Instruments.

The iPhone maker is also on track to buy more than 100 million advanced chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's plant in Arizona.

This clever strategy should provide Apple with multiple benefits

Diversifying its supply chain will help to insulate Apple from geopolitical conflicts, such as if China were to attempt to impede Taiwan's vital chip exports.

Moving more of its manufacturing operations to the U.S. could also allow Apple to curry favor with the Trump administration -- and potentially gain relief from tariffs.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.