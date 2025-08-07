Why Apple Is Jumping Today

Key Points Apple stock is rising today after CEO Tim Cook announced another $100 billion investment to build its U.S. manufacturing base yesterday.

The tech giant's share price is also getting a boost from news that TSMC will be exempt from the new 100% tariff on foreign chips.

Apple's leadership seems to be making some smart moves along political lines, but new products and services remain central to the long-term outlook.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

After substantial gains in yesterday's trading, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is climbing again Thursday. The company's share price was up 3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

Apple stock is gaining ground today after CEO Tim Cook announced at the White House yesterday that his company will be investing another $100 billion to strengthen its U.S. manufacturing base. The company's share price is also getting a boost from news that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will be exempt from a new 100% tariff on imported chips.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Apple stock is rising in response to two positive catalysts

Alongside President Donald Trump at the White House yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that his company will be devoting another $100 billion to build out its domestic manufacturing footprint. The new announcement brings the company's total domestic infrastructure investment commitment to $600 billion and represents a major step to shift production out of the Chinese market.

Apple stock is also getting a boost from news that TSMC will not be subject to a 100% import tax that will be placed on foreign-sourced semiconductors. TSMC is the leading manufacturer of high-performance chips and produces many of the key hardware designs that are central to Apple's devices, and exemption from the tariff should be a substantial cost benefit for Apple.

What's next for Apple?

Waves of new tariffs and adversarial relations between the U.S. and China have meant that Apple has faced elevated macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures. The company's $600 billion commitment to building manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. is seemingly helping it gain favor with the Trump administration, but the big infrastructure push is also part of a broader dynamic that involves reducing reliance on Chinese manufacturing in response to geopolitical uncertainty. Apple seems to be making some smart moves in response to macroeconomic and geopolitical dynamics, but investors will still be looking to see if the company can serve up big wins in artificial intelligence (AI) and deliver new lines of devices that can reenergize growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,099,758!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.