Why Apple (AAPL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Apple (AAPL) was up +1.96% at $252.29. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products had gained 4.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Apple in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, up 6.1% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $101.27 billion, showing a 6.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.36 per share and a revenue of $414.06 billion, indicating changes of +9.04% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Apple. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. At present, Apple boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Apple is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.04.

One should further note that AAPL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

