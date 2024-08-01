Why Appian Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), a cloud software focused on business process automation, were falling today, even as the company beat estimates in its second-quarter earnings report. It pulled forward guidance to reach break-even on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis.

Despite that, investors seemed underwhelmed by weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the third quarter and full year.

As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 11:05 a.m. ET.

Appian is evolving

Appian had a number of positive updates to share in the earnings report. The company said usage of Appian AI, a comprehensive platform that includes generative AI, data fabric, and automation, doubled quarter-over-quarter in the period, and it saw bookings from a key government vertical double.

Cloud subscription revenue, the company's primary focus, rose 19% to $88.4 million, and overall revenue was up 15% to $146.5 million, beating the consensus at $143 million. Its gross renewal rate remained strong at 99%, and its subscription gross margin was 88.5%, showing that customers are highly profitable once the company lands them.

On the bottom line, the company narrowed its adjusted EBITDA loss from $24.7 million to $10.5 million, and it reported a per-share loss of $0.26, improving from a per-share loss of $0.39 and beating the consensus at a per-share loss of $0.31.

Appian takes a big step toward profitability

Following a little-publicized round of layoffs in July, which let go of 170 employees, Appian pulled its target for break-even adjusted EBITDA forward from 2025 to 2024.

For the third quarter, the company now sees adjusted EBITDA of break-even to $3 million and forecast total revenue of $149 million-$153 million, up 9%-12% from a year ago but below the consensus of $155.6 million.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of -$3 million to $3 million and total revenue up 12%-13% to $610 million-$615 million, compared to revenue estimates at $615.7 million. While the accelerated move to profitability is a positive sign, investors seem worried that the layoffs could lead to slower revenue growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Appian right now?

Before you buy stock in Appian, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Appian wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,050!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.