Why AppFolio Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

AppFolio's sales and earnings performance in Q1 beat Wall Street's expectations.

The company raised its full-year sales guidance.

10 stocks we like better than AppFolio ›

AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) stock closed out Friday's trading with a double-digit gain on strong quarterly results. The company's share price gained 11.2% in the session and had been up as much as 15.4% earlier in trading.

AppFolio published its Q1 results after the market closed yesterday and reported sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's expectations. While the stock saw a strong pop today, its share price is still down roughly 27% year to date.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

AppFolio breezed by Wall Street's Q1 targets

AppFolio's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.61 in the first quarter beat the average analyst estimate by $0.14 per share. Meanwhile, sales of $262.2 million for the period were up roughly 20% year over year and beat the average Wall Street target by roughly $4.1 million. The business posted strong growth in the quarter, and the real-estate specialist closed out the period with 9.5 million units under management -- up 8% annually.

What's next for AppFolio?

For the full-year period, AppFolio is guiding for sales to come in between $1.11 billion and $1.125 billion -- good for growth of roughly 17.5% at the midpoint of the guidance range. The new forecast represented an upgrade from the previous guidance for sales between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion. The increased sales forecast doesn't look dramatic, but the boosted sales outlook and stronger-than-expected margins last quarter suggest a strengthening earnings picture.

Should you buy stock in AppFolio right now?

Before you buy stock in AppFolio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppFolio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $500,572!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,223,900!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 967% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AppFolio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.