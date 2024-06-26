Why AppFolio (APPF) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw AppFolio (APPF) ending at $239.70, denoting a +0.45% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

The property management software maker's stock has climbed by 2.34% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AppFolio in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $188.32 million, showing a 28.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.98 per share and a revenue of $772.63 million, signifying shifts of +132.75% and +24.53%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.78% downward. AppFolio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AppFolio is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.56.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APPF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

