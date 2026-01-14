Why AppFolio (APPF) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

AppFolio (APPF) closed the most recent trading day at $212.95, moving -3.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

The property management software maker's stock has dropped by 4.28% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.22, indicating a 32.61% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $246.09 million, indicating a 20.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $948.7 million, indicating changes of +17.16% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AppFolio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AppFolio is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.25. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.95 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.